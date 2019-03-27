Sign language is bridging the gap in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're taking you inside a special class that's open to the public and is changing the way people view the deaf community.

It’s lead by an inspirational teacher. Elizabeth, who is a sign language specialist at Adapt Community Network, had a vision to incorporate Adapt participants as co-teachers and that's where Lisette Vega came in.

Lisette was born deaf, and just 7 years ago received a cochlear implant, something that made a profound impact on her.

She also feels good inspiring and teaching her fellow Adapt participants and those who live in the neighborhood to learn to love sign language.

Frank Zodda has a daughter-in-law who is hard of hearing. While he's taking the class to communicate better with her, he's creating a better relationship with his grandson. “When I did a sign to him, his eyes lit up and we started communicating very well. It was a beautiful experience.”

These are the stories that warm Elizabeth Botti's heart. Her goal is to the bridge the gap between so many people with different abilities.

Elizabeth and Lisette teach the sign language classes twice a week Mondays and Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Brooklyn Public Library.

For more information about programs offered through Adapt check out: www.adaptcommunitynetwork.org

