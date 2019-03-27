PIX11 WINS NEW YORK STATE BROADCASTER’S ASSOCIATION AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE

Summer Delaney Named Best Social Media Personality

NEW YORK, March 27, 2019 – PIX11, Tribune Broadcasting’s New York flagship station, is pleased to announce it has been honored by the New York State Broadcaster’s Association with an award for Outstanding Social Media Personality. This year marks NYSBA’s 53st Annual Awards for Excellence in Broadcasting, which recognize the best in New York State.

The award for Outstanding Social Media Personality, the local television personality with best presence on social media, judged on quality of content, audience engagement and frequency of posts, was awarded to PIX11’s Summer Delaney.

Delaney is a digital reporter, host and producer for PIX11 News where she shoots, edits, produces and presents reports across PIX11’s social media channels and website, as well as hosts Facebook Live segments from both the PIX11 News Social Media Center and in the field. Since joining PIX11 in August 2017, her videos have been viewed over 60 million times.

