PIX11 WINS FAIR MEDIA COUNCIL FOLIO AWARD

KEITH LOPEZ HONORED IN BEST YOUTH ISSUES CATEGORY

NEW YORK, March 27, 2019—PIX11, Tribune Broadcasting’s New York flagship television station, today announced the station has won a FOLIO Award from the Fair Media Council of Long Island.

The FOLIO Awards honor the best in New York Metro news and social media and is judged by the public for relevance to the community. The Fair Media Council is a 501c3 not-for-profit organization that advocates for quality local news coverage and educates its members on issues affecting local news coverage. PIX11’s Keith Lopez was honored in the Youth Issues category for his segment: Hundreds of Boy Scouts Visit House of Worship on Long Island, a 22-year long tradition of Boy Scouts visiting houses of worship on Black Friday for the Annual Ten Commandments Hike, which teaches faith and acceptance of all religions and cultures. The segment was produced, edited and filmed by Lopez.

