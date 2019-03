WASHINGTON HEIGHTS — A person is in critical condition after being shot in Washington Heights Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to the scene just before 2 p.m. at St. Nicholas Avenue and West 185th Street.

The victim was rushed to NewYork–Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition.

The motive of the shooting is not yet known.

The shooter fled the scene and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.