NYC family spends a year at sea

NEW YORK — Erik and Emily Orton left their daily lives in New York City to sail the high seas for a year with their five children.

Erik Orton is an Emmy Award-winning writer and former-Broadway tour manager. Emily Orton is a former English teacher turned homeschool mom. She speaks and writes about living with purpose.

Her writing is featured in “Dare, Dream, Do” by Whitney Johnson.

Curiosity has led Emily to become a rock climber, a sailor, a scuba diver, a world traveler and most recently, a surfer.

Erik and Emily Orton continue to learn, grow and travel with their five children.

They love to play gigs as a family band when their two oldest children are home from college, and occasionally post music videos to YouTube.

To read their blog and purchase their book : http://www.fezywig.com/