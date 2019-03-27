‘Nostalgia’ train to run on opening day to Yankee Stadium

The BRONX — The “nostalgia” train is back to get you into the spirit of baseball season for the Yankees’ opening day.

As the Yankees open the 2019 regular season Thursday, the New York Transit Museum is offering a ride to Yankee Stadium aboard the 1917 IRT Lo-V train!

The cost to ride the train is free with a MetroCard swipe.

The train is scheduled to leave the uptown No. 4 train platform at 42nd Street-Grand Central Terminal around 11 a.m. Thursday, and will run nonstop on the Lexington Avenue line, arriving at the 161 Street-Yankee Stadium stop in about 25 minutes.

The ride up will get lucky fans to the stadium gates before the first pitch at 1:05 p.m.

The “nostalgia” train was originally operated by the Interborough Rapid Transit system and began service in 1917, before being retired from service in the ’60s.

“They currently serve as an illustration of just how far rapid transit car design and technology have advanced over the past 100 years,” according to the Transit Museum.

The Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles at 1:05 p.m. Thursday.