New food hall opens in Jersey City’s waterfront district

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Haborside, the Jersey City waterfront district, opened its first-ever food hall-style concept District Kitchen at the ground level of 210 Hudson St. on Monday.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation spearheaded the development, bringing 13 new culinary experiences to the Harborside Atrium.

The 230-seat public space will also feature a rentable event space to be programmed with special events like live music, comedy shows, and children story time.

District Kitchen will be open on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information about Harborside Jersey City and District Kitchen, please visit harborsidejc.com and districtkitchenjc.com or follow along on social media at @HarborsideJC and @DistrictKitchenJC.