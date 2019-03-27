New food hall opens in Jersey City’s waterfront district

Posted 7:29 AM, March 27, 2019, by

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Haborside, the Jersey City waterfront district, opened its first-ever food hall-style concept District Kitchen at the ground level of 210 Hudson St. on Monday.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation spearheaded the development, bringing 13 new culinary experiences to the Harborside Atrium.

The 230-seat public space will also feature a rentable event space to be programmed with special events like live music, comedy shows, and children story time.

District Kitchen will be open on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information about Harborside Jersey City and District Kitchen, please visit harborsidejc.com and districtkitchenjc.com or follow along on social media at @HarborsideJC and @DistrictKitchenJC.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.