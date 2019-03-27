New fare payment system appears at turnstiles in NYC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s coming soon to a turnstile near you.

The next generation MetroCard will allow riders to "tap-and-go" on the train from from Grand Central to Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center and on Staten Island buses.

In May, the test of single rides along those routes will begin. Contactless credit cards and phones will be the first to test the new product.

Riders at the Bowling Green Station have noticed the new screen.

Further expansion of the new fare payment system will continue. That will include fare payment systems that acknowledge unlimited travel cards.

The current MetroCard will be in use through 2023.