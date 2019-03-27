Midday with Muller: Jussie Smollett latest; Bronx baby death investigated

Posted 1:00 PM, March 27, 2019, by , Updated at 01:04PM, March 27, 2019
Homicide investigators are working to determine how a 1-year-old ingested heroin and fentanyl, and we have the latest on Jussie Smollett. John Muller with the top 11 stories you need to know now on Midday with Muller. Watch in video above.
Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.