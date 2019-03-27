Man tries to steal drink from bodega, slashes clerk in the face: NYPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORRIS HEIGHTS, The Bronx -- Police are searching for a man who slashed a bodega worker in the face in the Bronx.

The attack happened on Wednesday, March 13, at a bodega on University Avenue.

Police say the suspect tried to leave the store without paying for his drink.

When the 23-year-old employee attempted to stop him, the suspect pulled out a box cutter and slashed him in the face.

He then fled northbound on University Avenue. EMS transported the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital where he received 10 stitches to his left cheek.

The person wanted for questioning is described as approximately 16-19 years of age, 5 feet 7 inches tall, and 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

