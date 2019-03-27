Man recorded women at Long Island tanning salons: police

Posted 12:02 PM, March 27, 2019, by , Updated at 12:09PM, March 27, 2019

dJake Gabler-Colotti, 22, was taken into custody after he used a camera to videotape a customers at private tanning rooms on Long Island. (Nassau County PD)

LEVITTOWN, N.Y. — A man was arrested after he allegedly recorded women at several tanning salons on Long Island.

Police allege Jake Gabler-Colotti, 22, used a camera to videotape a customer while she was in a private tanning room at the Beach Bum Tanning salon on Hempstead Turnpike.

After police were contacted, Gabler-Colotti was taken into custody.

Investigation revealed Gabler-Colotti videotaped other female customers in Levittown, Seaford and Plainview Beach Bum Tanning salons.

He faces charges of unlawful surveillance.

Detectives request anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Gabler-Colotti to contact the Second Squad at (516) 573-6253 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.