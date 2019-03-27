Man recorded women at Long Island tanning salons: police

LEVITTOWN, N.Y. — A man was arrested after he allegedly recorded women at several tanning salons on Long Island.

Police allege Jake Gabler-Colotti, 22, used a camera to videotape a customer while she was in a private tanning room at the Beach Bum Tanning salon on Hempstead Turnpike.

After police were contacted, Gabler-Colotti was taken into custody.

Investigation revealed Gabler-Colotti videotaped other female customers in Levittown, Seaford and Plainview Beach Bum Tanning salons.

He faces charges of unlawful surveillance.

Detectives request anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Gabler-Colotti to contact the Second Squad at (516) 573-6253 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.