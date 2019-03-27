Man gropes woman inside Brooklyn apartment building: police

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Police are looking for the man accused of groping a woman inside a Brooklyn apartment building last month.

On Feb. 23, the 32-year-old victim told police that while she was in the vestibule of an apartment building in the Tilden housing development in Brownsville, a man came up to her from behind and groped her.

The man left the apartment in an unknown direction.

He is described to be 25 to 30 years old and was wearing a black jacket, dark-colored jeans and a black-hooded sweatshirt.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).