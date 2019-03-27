Hudson Yards asks public to submit permanent name for ‘The Vessel’

HUDSON YARDS, Manhattan — It’s been nearly two weeks since Hudson Yards opened to the public, but it’s centerpiece still doesn’t have a permanent name.

Temporarily known as “The Vessel,” the structure looks like a beehive and is made up of 154 interconnected staircases.

Now the public will have a chance to give it a name.

Some suggestions include “The Windowmaker,” “King Kong’s Jungle Gym,” and “The Hive.”

Have an idea for the centerpiece’s name? Visit the Hudson Yards New York website.

Hudson Yards New York is open to the public where people can eat, shop, climb The Vessel and explore the area.

The Vessel is open to the public Monday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 9.m.

