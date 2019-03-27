Family addresses MTA Board after Malaysia Goodson dies in subway station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It has become a mission for family members of Malaysia Goodson and her 18-month-old daughter, Rhylee.

On January 28, Malaysia Goodson, 22, had climbed down five flights to the final staircase leading to the uptown B, D, and E platform at the 7th Avenue subway station in Manhattan.

Witnesses report that she had carried Rhylee in her stroller but fell at the top of the last staircase, which has another two separate flights of stairs.

Friends and relatives attended the monthly board meeting in Lower Manhattan on Wednesday.

During the public comment period, Dontaysia Turner addressed commissioners, staff and members of the public.

"Struggling up and down these stairs is not right, it's not fair. You have to do something fast, quick before something like this happens again," she said. "I don't want other families to feel the pain my family feels. We talk about my cousin every day. She should still be here with us."

MTA Chairperson Fernando Ferrer and NYC Transit President Andy Byford listened and commented during about the tragedy.

They expressed condolences to the family. In 2018, the transit improvement plan known as "Fast Forward" set a goal to add 50 elevators to stations in the next 5 years.

25 elevator projects are currently funded.