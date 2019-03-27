Death of 1-year-old boy who ingested heroin, fentanyl deemed a homicide: police

MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx — Authorities are investigating the death of a 1-year-old Bronx baby after police say he ingested heroin and fentanyl.

On Dec. 27, 2018, officers responded to a call of an unconscious infant in front of 1880 University Ave. in Morris Heights.

Officers observed 1-year-old Darwin Gonzalez-Santana unconscious and unresponsive at the location and began to administer CPR, police said.

He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, police announced his death was deemed a homicide.

According to authorities, he ingested heroin and fentanyl.

Heroin, cocaine and fentanyl were also found in the child’s residence, police said.

It was not immediately known whether the Gonzalez-Santana accidentally ingested the drugs or was forced to ingest the drugs.

No arrests have been made.