Crews continue to repair water main break in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Manhattan — A part of Seventh Avenue remains at a standstill for the morning commute as crews continue to work on fixing a water main break in Chelsea.

The water main break was reported at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday along Seventh Avenue and 26th Street.

Following the water main break, part of Seventh avenue was shut down, snarling subway service and traffic.

The broken water main appeared to under control after 4 p.m.

Hours later, the repairs continue. Seventh Avenue remains closed to traffic from 37st Street down to 24th Street. West 26th Street is also closed from Sixth Avenue to Eighth Avenue.

Several cafes and coffee shops can’t open until water is back on, while several apartments along Seventh Avenue are also without water.

One group’s spring break took an unexpected turn Tuesday afternoon. The Michigan friends said their water stopped working following the water main break.