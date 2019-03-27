Brooklyn Councilman named World’s Tallest Politician at 6’10” is ‘too tall’ to ride most trains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The world's tallest male politician is walking the streets of New York.

Brooklyn Councilman, Robert Cornegy Jr., is now the new Guinness Book of World Records holder. The 53-year-old towering 6 feet 10 inches received the special recognition during a ceremony on Wednesday at City Hall.

Mayor De Blasio, one of New York City's tallest mayors standing at 6 feet 5 inches, was on hand to present Cornegy with the honor.

"We're here to bring honor to someone who has brought politics to new heights...even at my size I look up to Robert Cornegy," Mayor De Blasio said.

Cornegy is Council Member for the 36th District representing parts of Bedford-Stuyvesant and Crown Heights. He has led initiatives for criminal justice reform and opportunities for small business owners.

Cornegy said the measurements ahead of the achievement took two years to complete. The father of six also joked during the ceremony about riding the train as a New Yorker at his height, saying, "I can't stand up on most train cars."

The former professional basketball player was part of the legendary St. John’s University's 1984-1985 final four run. He said that it's important to use this opportunity to uplift youth.

"There will be opportunities, no matter how you look," Cornegy said.