At least 8 injured in Bronx apartment fire: FDNY

MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx — At least eight people were injured after a fire ripped through a Bronx apartment building early Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at about 1:45 a.m. on the second-floor of an apartment building along University and W. Burnside avenues, fire officials said.

The fire then spread to the third and fourth floors of the six-story building, fire officials said.

The blaze was deemed under control just after 3 a.m.

Three people suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, and five people suffered minor injuries, fire officials said.