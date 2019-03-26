Special Olympics gold medalist honored with hero’s welcome on Long Island

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLD BETHPAGE, N.Y. — State and local officials honored a Long Island resident for her gold medal wins at the Special Olympics in Abu Dhabi.

Angel Athenas received a “Hero’s Welcome” in Old Bethpage Monday for her record-breaking, four-time gold medal winning during the 2019 event.

Athenas received four gold medals in powerlifting.

“I never back down,” she said.

Prior to her overseas win, Athenas won four gold medal in powerlifting at the 2018 U.S. Special Olympics in Seattle and broke the women’s deadlifting record at the 2018 New York Special Olympics in Albany.