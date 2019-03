CHELSEA, Manhattan — A smoking manhole in Manhattan caused traffic and delays in surrounding streets Tuesday morning.

Authorities responded to reports of a manhole smoking just before 7:30 a.m. along West 25th Street and Seventh Avenue in Chelsea.

Seventh Avenue is currently closed between 24th and 26th Street.

Motorists are advised to expect heavy traffic in the area as the traffic has extended to 42nd Street.

No injuries were reported.