Sanitation workers help Queens man find lost wallet in Newark dump

NEW YORK — A Queens man says a combination of luck, technology and stellar civil service allowed him to recover his wallet after it was accidentally thrown away.

Avrohom Levitt’s wallet is no worse for the wear after going on the wild ride that began last Thursday. It was in a red, plastic bag when Levitt accidentally threw it out after celebrating Purim with friends in Washington Heights.

When he realized what happened, he called 311.

“I was blown away by every individual person I met along the way,” Levitt said. “The patience, the kindness, the helpfulness, they’re such kind people.”

The NYC Department of Sanitation not only held the truck out of service for him until he could search for it Monday, but also escorted him to the dump in Newark to sift through the rubbish. The Tile device in Levitt’s wallet that made it easier to find.

“When I told [the supervisor] about the device in my wallet, I saw a sense of relieve come all over him,” Levitt said.

Using the Tile app, the wallet was found in under 10 minutes once the truck was emptied.

The Department of Sanitation tweeted about the fantastic find saying it was their “pleasure to assist”— even when you accidentally throw your treasures in the trash.