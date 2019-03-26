Rockland County to declare state of emergency over measles; unvaccinated minors to be banned from public places

ROCKLAND, N.Y. — Rockland County will declare a countywide State of Emergency in connection to the ongoing measles outbreak.

Effective midnight, Wednesday Mar. 27, anyone under the age of 18 and unvaccinated against the measles will be barred from public place until they receive the MMR vaccination or when the declaration expires in 30 days.

The declaration was given under the New York State Executive Law.

County and health officials are expected to hold an emergency press conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday.