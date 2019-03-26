Queens man arrested for hit-and-run that killed 72-year-old bicyclist: police

MIDTOWN — Police said Tuesday they've arrested the driver responsible for hitting and killing a 72-year-old bicyclist near Times Square in February.

Authorities said 56-year-old Kenneth Jackson of Jamaica, Queens, has been arrested and is expected to be charged with failure to yield to a bicyclist, and failure to use due care.

On Monday, Feb. 4, Chiam Joseph of the East Village was struck by a vehicle just before 6 a.m. while he was riding his bicycle around Eighth Avenue and West 45th Street.

The vehicle kept on going and a deli worker at the Carve Café called 911, authorities said.

Joseph, 72, later died at the hospital.

 

