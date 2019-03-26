Police search for trio after Newark man gunned down at Edison restaurant

EDISON, NJ — Police on Tuesday released surveillance images of three man accused of gunning down a 31-year-old Newark man at an Edison restaurant.

Nahshon Brown, 31, was fatally shot early Saturday and a 40-year-old man was shot in the head outside the Akbar Restaurant located on Cortland Street, officials said. There was a Reggae event being held there at the time.

The 40-year-old man is still hospitalized, police said.

Officials have asked for help identifying three men in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Loren Long of the Edison Police Department at (732) 248-7531, or Detective Michael Connelly of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-3254. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Middlesex County, Inc., a non-profit organization that partners with law enforcement to enable the public to anonymously submit crime information and will pay a cash reward should it lead to an arrest. Tip information may be provided anonymously by calling 1-800-939-9600 or submitted online at http://www.middlesextips.com. Tips may also be sent by text messaging 274637 (CRIMES) with the keyword: “midtip” followed by the tip information.