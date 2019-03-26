Midday with Muller: Jussie Smollett latest; Rockland County state of emergency

Charges have been dropped against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett, and in Rockland County, unvaccinated minors will be barred from public places starting at midnight. John Muller has all the breaking stories you need to know now on Midday with Muller. Watch in video above.

