NEW YORK — The Mets have reached a deal on a tentative contract extension with pitcher Jacob deGrom, according to reports.

The Mets are in an agreement on a five-year contract extension with deGrom, 30, pending a physical, sources tell baseball writer Andy Martino.

The agreement was made two days before Opening Day.

