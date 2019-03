EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — A man was stabbed to death in the East Village on Monday night, police said.

The 27-year-old victim was found with a stab wound to the stomach in front of the Jacon Riis Houses around 8:45 p.m., officials said. Emergency medical services rushed the man to Bellevue Hospital Center where he was pronounced deceased.

Police took a person of interest into custody.

No identifying information has been released for the victim or for the person in police custody.