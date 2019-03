CORAM, N.Y. — A fire broke out at an apartment building on Long Island early Tuesday, officials said.

The blaze started at about 2:40 a.m. at the Fairfield Courtyard at the Coram Apartments along Country Club Drive.

No injuries were immediately reported.

According to Suffolk County fire officials, officers on scene reported the building was fully engulfed in flames.

