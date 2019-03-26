Exclusive: Brooklyn laundromat owner speaks out after repeat robberies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — The owner of Jiang Family Laundromat on New Lots Avenue in East New York is fed up. His business has been burglarized so many times he's losing count, he said, speaking exclusively to PIX11 News.

“All the time, the man comes and takes the money from here," the owner said.

The most recent robbery happened in broad daylight, at about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6, police said.

The entire incident can be seen on surveillance video. The man forced himself through the opening of a security window, opened a drawer and removed a tin box that contained approximately $600 in cash, police said.

A woman stood nearby as a lookout. Both individuals fled the location on foot, eastbound on New Lots Avenue, according to authorities.

The laundromat owner told PIX11 he’s tried everything to better secure his business, from cameras to new locks, but he’s running out of options. “I don’t know what to do now.” he said.