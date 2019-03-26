Chelsea water main break causes road closures, subway service interruptions

CHELSEA — The fire department confirmed Tuesday they are working on fixing a water main break that effected traffic and subway service in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan.
The water main break was reported at 7th Avenue and 26th Street around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Notify NYC tweeted at 4:42 p.m. that all lanes of 7th Avenue are now closed between 25th Street and 34th Street. Vehicles should seek alternate routes.
Despite earlier service interruption due to the water main break, the MTA said just before 4 p.m. that northbound 1 trains have resumed making local stops between Chambers Street and 34th Street-Penn Station.
The NYC Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) said just before 4 p.m. that they have the broken water main 90 percent closed and are still working to close additional valves.
A subway rider on Twitter stated they were evacuated from the rear of a 1 train because of a subway tunnel started becoming flooded, and attached the below video.