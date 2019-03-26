Chelsea water main break causes road closures, subway service interruptions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHELSEA — The fire department confirmed Tuesday they are working on fixing a water main break that effected traffic and subway service in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan.

The water main break was reported at 7th Avenue and 26th Street around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Notify NYC tweeted at 4:42 p.m. that all lanes of 7th Avenue are now closed between 25th Street and 34th Street. Vehicles should seek alternate routes.

UPDATE: Due to an ongoing water condition, all lanes of 7th Avenue are now closed between West 25th Street and West 34th Street in Manhattan. Consider alt routes. Multilingual & ASL link: https://t.co/GpdlTK7FPB. https://t.co/odOIAk3QcR — NYCEM - Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) March 26, 2019

Despite earlier service interruption due to the water main break, the MTA said just before 4 p.m. that northbound 1 trains have resumed making local stops between Chambers Street and 34th Street-Penn Station.

Northbound 1 trains have resumed making local stops after our crews drained water on the tracks caused by a water main break at 23 St.https://t.co/EYC578qarS — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) March 26, 2019

The NYC Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) said just before 4 p.m. that they have the broken water main 90 percent closed and are still working to close additional valves.

A subway rider on Twitter stated they were evacuated from the rear of a 1 train because of a subway tunnel started becoming flooded, and attached the below video.