Bronx family living in NYCHA worries their ceiling is caving in

The Claremont Franklin Houses tenant association president has been fighting the city for repairs for families living in the Bronx NYCHA development for months now.

Councilmember Ritchie Torres from the Bronx personally visited the development Saturday and was horrified by condition. He reached out to PIX11 News.

Tenant Association President Gloria Tull said the problems start at the top and the roof of the building. A mother with a 16 year old son who did not want to be identified says the ceiling in practically every room has caved in. Tull fears her ceilings will cave in next.

“I’m sick and tired of housing putting bandaids on everything. Make the repairs,” said Tull

A NYCHA spokesperson says "staff has already begun replacing the ceiling today and Wednesday and plastering and painting will be scheduled afterward. In Tull’s apartment, staff scheduled bricklayers to address leak issues in the building. Other necessary repairs will be scheduled following completion of work. Staff was also on site today to address resident's mold complaint, and will coordinate with the resident to schedule a time to address floor tiles."

