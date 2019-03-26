Several buildings damaged in Jersey City blaze

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Firefighters are battling a blaze that tore through several buildings in New Jersey early Tuesday, authorities said.

Crews responded to the fire that broke out in the vicinity of Wegman Parkway and Ocean Avenue in Jersey City at about 5:30 a.m.

The fire has since spread through at least three buildings, according to a Jersey City spokeswoman.

Fire companies from other cities are coming to the scene to help, fire officials said.

No injuries were immediately reported.

The blaze has been deemed under control.

This is a developing story.

Correction: This article has been updated with the number of buildings involved. Jersey City fire officials initially told PIX11 at four buildings were damaged from the fire.