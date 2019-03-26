Andy Adler and Noah Syndergaard share thoughts on Jacob Degrom’s looming contract extension

Posted 12:09 AM, March 26, 2019, by

Opening day is on Thursday and Jacob Degrom has yet to receive his contract extension. Andy Adler and Noah Syndergaard are sharing their uncensored thoughts on this. Take a look.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.