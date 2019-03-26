11-year-old girl missing in NYC

NEW YORK — Police are looking for an 11-year-old girl from Las Vegas after she was reported missing in New York City.

Nissa Domingo was last seen around noon inside the Metro Motel along Queens Boulevard in Woodside on Feb. 15.

Nissa is described to be 4-feet tall and 60 pounds, with brown eyes and straight brown hair.

She was reported missing Mar. 25. It was not immediately known on why the missing person report came over a month after she was last seen.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).