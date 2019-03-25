Walls of Brooklyn woman’s NYCHA home have been ‘sweating’ water for months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — A Brooklyn woman says the walls of her New York City Housing Authority apartment have been "sweating water" for months and no repairs have been made.

Farragut Houses resident Deborah Scroggins said she's complained to NYCHA several times over the last three months.

“The debris spits out from the wall, all on my stove," Scroggins said. "I lost a few pounds. I’m not cooking."

A NYCHA spokesperson says "plumbers are already scheduled to visit and start repairs Tuesday. Once plumbers are finished with their repairs, staff will schedule remaining work including plaster, carpentry and paint. Staff previously identified a broken stack on the 12th floor and have contacted residents regarding scheduled repairs. Any residents experiencing any issues within their apartment, should create a work ticket by using the MyNychaApp or by calling the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771."

