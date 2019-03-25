VIDEO: Woman fights off groper on Brooklyn street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Police are looking for the man seen on surveillance video groping a woman on a Brooklyn street.

It happened at about 8 a.m. at the corner of Livonia and Rockaway avenues in Brownsville on Mar. 10.

The video shows the man continuously slapping the 30-year-old woman’s buttocks and grabbing her chest.

The woman is then seen fighting off her attacker with an umbrella.

There were no reported injuries, police said.

The alleged groper is described to have a goatee and was last seen wearing black pants, black Nike sneakers, and a black hooded jacket with a multi-colored design.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).