Transit works to improve elevator and escalator service

Commuters are always on the move. But a broken elevator or escalator can bring it to a halt.

The MTA has been trying to improve accessibility. The Quarterly Report on Elevator and Escalator status was released for the end of 2018.

Overall elevator performance was on the decline last year and the system's escalators are doing slightly worse.

To fight the decline, transit is changing the way it services elevators and escalators, they're doing more preventive maintenance and hiring more technicians.

One of the newest stations is 34th Street-Hudson Yards. It opened in 2015 and it has become a popular spot this month with the opening of retail, restaurants, and public plazas at the Hudson Yards development.

During the opening week, escalators were done each day. There are elevators at the location and other escalators.

The MTA website offers status updates for each elevator and escalator in the system. There are more than 300 and most of them operate 24-hours a day.

The percentages on the graphs to the left indicate the amount of time the lifts are available during the day and night.

Accessibility is one of the four points in MTA NYC Transit President Andy Byford's "Fast Forward" plan. More elevators are being added a part of station renewal projects.