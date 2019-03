Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Conflicting cultural identities collide between two main characters in the off-Broadway play "HateF**k."

The play trades in anti-Muslim stereotypes and tackles the Muslim representation in media, which is very timely.

Oji chats with Sendhil Ramamurthy and Kavi Ladnier about their third reunion and their new play.

You can catch "HateF**k" at the McGinn/Cazale Theatre until Mar. 31.