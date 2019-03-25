Subway conductor assaulted in Brooklyn; commuters advised to expect delays on 2, 3, 4 and 5 trains

Posted 5:44 PM, March 25, 2019, by , Updated at 05:53PM, March 25, 2019

BROOKLYN — A subway conductor was assaulted in Brooklyn on Monday, officials said.

Southbound 4 and 5 trains were making local stops from Atlantic Avenue – Barclays Center to Franklin Avenue, but resumed express stops around 5:45 p.m. after the conductor received medical assistance.

The conductor was assaulted around 5:30 p.m.

Commuters were advised to expect delays in 2, 3, 4, and 5 train service. Brooklyn-bound 2 and 3 train service was reduced south of Penn Station to alleviate congestion. There was also reduced 4 and 5 train service south of 149 St-Grand Concourse.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.