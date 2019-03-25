Subway conductor assaulted in Brooklyn; commuters advised to expect delays on 2, 3, 4 and 5 trains

BROOKLYN — A subway conductor was assaulted in Brooklyn on Monday, officials said.

Southbound 4 and 5 trains were making local stops from Atlantic Avenue – Barclays Center to Franklin Avenue, but resumed express stops around 5:45 p.m. after the conductor received medical assistance.

The conductor was assaulted around 5:30 p.m.

Commuters were advised to expect delays in 2, 3, 4, and 5 train service. Brooklyn-bound 2 and 3 train service was reduced south of Penn Station to alleviate congestion. There was also reduced 4 and 5 train service south of 149 St-Grand Concourse.

Southbound 4 and 5 trains are making local stops from Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr to Franklin Av while we request EMS assistance for an assaulted train conductor at Nevins St. Expect delays in 2, 3, 4, and 5 train service. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) March 25, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.