Subway conductor assaulted in Brooklyn; commuters advised to expect delays on 2, 3, 4 and 5 trains

BROOKLYN — A subway conductor was assaulted in Brooklyn on Monday, officials said.
Southbound 4 and 5 trains were making local stops from Atlantic Avenue – Barclays Center to Franklin Avenue, but resumed express stops around 5:45 p.m. after the conductor received medical assistance.
The conductor was assaulted around 5:30 p.m.
Commuters were advised to expect delays in 2, 3, 4, and 5 train service. Brooklyn-bound 2 and 3 train service was reduced south of Penn Station to alleviate congestion. There was also reduced 4 and 5 train service south of 149 St-Grand Concourse.
