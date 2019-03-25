Sick boy gets birthday cards from around the world

It’s an unforgettable birthday for a 9-year-old boy in Delaware — all thanks to the kindness of strangers from around the world.

Kiernan Clark is celebrating his ninth birthday inside the Nemours Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children.

Clark is receiving care for complications from a rare intestinal condition called Hirschprung’s Disease.

To cheer him up, Kiernan’s father launched a Facebook campaign asking for birthday cards.

Kiernan got thousands of cards, messages, balloons and presents from across the globe, bringing a smile to his face.

Kiernan hopes to continue opening up messages throughout his stay.

If you want to send a card or message, send it to:

Kiernan Clark

Nemours/A.I. duPont Hospital for Children

Floor 2, West Room 6

1600 Rockland Road, Wilmington, Delaware 19803