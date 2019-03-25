Police say no shots were fired at Fulton Street subway station in Manhattan despite reports

MANHATTAN — Someone is in custody following reports of shots fired at the Fulton Street subway station in Manhattan on Monday, but no shots were actually fired, police said.
Officers swept the Lower Manhattan station as a precaution.
One commuter described it as a “big stampede.”
“It was crazy,” she tweeted. “I was on the first escalator heading to the 2nd escalator to the A,C platform and everyone was running towards us.”
Another person described a “hoard of people running out.”
