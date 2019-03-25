Midday with Muller: Marijuana vote postponed in NJ

Posted 1:02 PM, March 25, 2019, by , Updated at 01:08PM, March 25, 2019

Marijuana will not be legalized in New Jersey Monday after lawmakers failed to secure support and postponed their vote. John Muller has the top 11 stories you need to know now on Midday with Muller. Watch in video above.

