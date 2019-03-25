Lunch monitor finds gun in student’s bag at Long Island elementary school

BALDWIN, NY — A lunch monitor at Meadow Elementary School in Baldwin found a gun in a 10-year-old student’s bag on Monday, police said.

The lunch monitor took the bag to the principal, who called police, officials said. The gun was loaded.

“The safety of our students and staff is always a top priority in the Baldwin School District,” a school spokesperson said. “Our staff was made aware of the occurrence, the police were notified and the situation was rectified immediately.”

The spokesperson declined to share additional information because of confidentiality laws.

The school was not evacuated at any point.