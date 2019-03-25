LIRR service suspended, delayed during evening rush because of downed power line

NEW YORK — LIRR service was suspended and delayed on several lines Monday during the evening rush because of a downed power line.

The downed power line was on the tracks west of Hicksville.

Service was temporarily suspended on the Ronkonkoma, Huntington/Port Jefferson and Oyster Bay branches, according to the LIRR Twitter account. Commuters were advised to use the Babylon Branch or Port Washington Branch.

LIRR service is temporarily suspended on the Ronkonkoma, Huntington/Port Jefferson and Oyster Bay branches due to a downed PSEGLI power line on the tracks west of Hicksville. LIRR personnel are en route to the scene. — LIRR (@LIRR) March 25, 2019

