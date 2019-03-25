‘Junior’ murder suspect says he was Trinitarios leader, identifies 5 stabbers in Bronx bodega death: detective

THE BRONX — A Bronx homicide detective testifying in the first, pre-trial hearing for the murder of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz on Monday said a gang member admitted that he was the “head guy” of the Trinitarios Sure set and then identified the five suspects now going on trial for Murder 1 charges.

The man, known as Witness C, shared the information with investigators at the 48 NYPD Precinct in connection with the fatal stabbing of Guzman-Feliz, 15, at a Bronx bodega in June.

The trial date was set for April 15 for Monday’s five defendants.

They are accused of wielding the knives and machete that delivered lethal wounds to Junior on East 183rd Street and Bathgate Avenue last June.

Police said Trinitarios gang members looking for rivals that night and chased Junior. The teen ran into a bodega for help and hid behind the counter. He was dragged outside and attacked.

The teen went back into the bodega for help, but workers pointed him toward a nearby hospital. He died on the sidewalk before he could get help.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.