Getting the best travel deals

Posted 8:22 AM, March 25, 2019, by , Updated at 08:40AM, March 25, 2019

NEW YORK — Looking to travel, but not sure when is the best time to book a trip?

From late March through early May, you can expect grabbing some of the best travel deals,  according to Travelzoo senior editor Gabe Saglie.

The places to go right now: big hub cities such a San Francisco, Houston and Chicago.

Another recommendation? Saglie suggests booking a trip to London before the Brexit vote.  There are big bargains at luxury hotels.

Mexico is also a good bet for families and adults.

Cabo Azul Resort in Los Cabos offers rates starting at $169/night through April and $99/night in May.

And for the kids, Orlando is always a given, but this time of season is best.

The B Resort & Spa in Orlando is offering room rates at $89/night through Apr. 4. The resort is affiliated with the Disney Parks, so shuttle buses to and from the theme park are included.

