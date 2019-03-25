Former Knicks, NYU player Cal Ramsey dead at 81

Posted 2:26 PM, March 25, 2019, by

NEW YORK — Cal Ramsey, who starred at NYU in the 1950s and went on to play and broadcast for the New York Knicks, died Monday. He was 81.

Former NBA Player Cal Ramsey attends A Sunday Afternoon In Harlem Presented By Aetna during the Harlem EatUp! Festival on May 17, 2015 in New York City. (Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Harlem EatUp!)

The Knicks said he died of cardiac arrest at The Riverside Premier Rehabilitation and Healing Center in Manhattan.

After his playing career, Ramsey worked for the organization as a color analyst and later in community relations. He served as a Knicks ambassador for the last 28 years and also had remained on NYU’s basketball staff since 1983.

Madison Square Garden chairman James Dolan called Ramsey “one of the greatest ambassadors in New York City basketball history.”

Born in Selma, Alabama, Ramsey graduated from NYU in 1959 and also played in the NBA for the St. Louis Hawks and Syracuse Nationals. He is a member of the NYU Athletics and New York City Basketball Hall of Fame.

The Knicks said they will honor Ramsey during their next game, Thursday against Toronto.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.