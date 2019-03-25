Driver fleeing police in the Bronx hits car; 6 people injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORRISANIA, the Bronx — A driver fleeing police in the Bronx hit another vehicle, injuring the people inside, on Monday afternoon, police said.

Officers followed the car because of a traffic infraction just before 3 p.m., officials said. The driver hit a car with five people inside, causing that car to hit another vehicle that had one person inside on East 162nd Street.

Six people were injured and taken to Lincoln Medical Center, officials said. None of their injuries are considered to be life threatening.

Two people were taken into police custody. Officers are still looking for another person.

A gun was recovered.