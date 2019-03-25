22-year-old man shot and robbed in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, the Bronx — Cops are searching for the man who shot and robbed a 22-year-old man in Brooklyn Saturday morning.

The victim was standing in the vicinity of Tompkins and Park avenues in Bedford-Stuyvesant when he was approached by a man, police said.

The man asked the victim a question and proceeded to shoot him, according to police.

He then struck the victim in the head with the pistol and took his cell phone before fleeing, cops said.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his right arm and bruising to his right eye, police said.

He was taken to Kings County Hospital for his injuries.

The alleged thief is described to be in his 20s and was last seen wearing a black-hooded Puma sweatshirt, black pants and tan Timberland boots. Surveillance footage shows him wiping off his fingerprints from a building door.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).