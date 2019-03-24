Second survivor of Parkland school shooting dies of apparent suicide: report

PARKLAND, Fla. — Two survivors of the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida have died by an apparent suicide in the span of a week.

One student, whose identity has not been released, died in “an apparent suicide” Saturday night, the Miami Herald reported. Police could not confirm the student’s age, but a Coral Springs police spokesperson said the student was a juvenile.

The student’s death comes just days after a recent graduate of the high school died by suicide.

Sydney Aiello’s mother, Cara, told CNN affiliate WFOR that her daughter suffered from survivor’s guilt after one of the deadliest mass shootings in modern US history and had recently been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Aiello, a student at Florida Atlantic University, died last Sunday. Her funeral was Friday in Davie, Florida.

Aiello was on campus the day of the mass attack but was not in the building where the shootings took place, her mother said, according to WFOR. Aiello, a cheerleader in high school, graduated just months after a troubled teen gunned down 14 students and three teachers there.

The February 14, 2018 massacre was carried out by former Stoneman Douglas student Nikolas Cruz, then 19, who confessed to being the gunman and was indicted on 17 counts of murder.

In the weeks after the carnage, grieving students launched a nationwide movement calling for public policy changes that would prevent a similar tragedy.

Gun safety advocates credit those efforts for state legislation enacted last year across the country, including 67 new gun laws approved by both Republican and Democratic legislators in 26 states and Washington, DC, according to a year-end report by the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, contact the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) . It is a free, 24/7 service that offers support, information, and local resources. You can also click here for additional hotlines within your state.

CNN contributed to this report.